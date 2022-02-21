1st tribal youth from Srinagar qualifies NEET

“I have faced hardships from early childhood during my school days. Financial crunch and other problems didn’t deter me from achieving my goal. Qualifying NEET was a dream come true for me,” Tufail told Greater Kashmir.

To opt for a private coaching centre was a distant dream for Tufail because of his limitations in terms of his financial requirements.

“Not to talk of going to a private tuition centre, I had no textbooks during my school days. I have seen a lot of hardships in my life. When I was studying in primary classes I did not buy new textbooks for myself,” he said.