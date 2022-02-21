1st tribal youth from Srinagar qualifies NEET

Srinagar: Where there's a will there's a way- this encouraged Tufail Ahmad of Mulnar Harwan, Srinagar to never look back in his life till he achieved his goal of qualifying National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
Tufail studied in a government school up to class 12 and qualifying NEET examination was not a cake walk for him.
“I have faced hardships from early childhood during my school days. Financial crunch and other problems didn’t deter me from achieving my goal. Qualifying NEET was a dream come true for me,” Tufail told Greater Kashmir.
To opt for a private coaching centre was a distant dream for Tufail because of his limitations in terms of his financial requirements.
“Not to talk of going to a private tuition centre, I had no textbooks during my school days. I have seen a lot of hardships in my life. When I was studying in primary classes I did not buy new textbooks for myself,” he said.
Living in a remote village, Tufail used to walk almost 12 kilometers from his home to other areas near the city to get access to online study material.
“We had no network in our village and I used to walk in order to get access to YouTube and download online classes. Besides taking help from online study material my school teachers always stood by me and helped me during my preparation days,” he said.
Tufail qualified NEET exam with 35th rank in his category. “I always had moral support from my elder brother and my mother which encouraged me to forget my hardships and move ahead to achieve my goal,” he said.
Tufail said despite struggling with hardships due to financial instability, he was provided a positive environment at home to prepare for the national level competitive exam.
Tufail studied at Mission School New Theed up to class 10th and later joined Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Shalimar to complete his higher secondary education (Class 12th).
While cherishing his success, Tufail said his achievement has made his family proud. “It is obviously a moment of joy for me and my family as well. My family is witness to my struggle and hardships I faced during my schooling,” he said.