2 Army men injured in accidental gunfire

Rajouri: At least two Army personnel were injured in an incident of accidental gunfire at an Army camp in Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Officials said that the incident happened in an Army camp at Galuti in Manjakote Police Station jurisdiction of Rajouri district.

They said that during a routine security exercise, weapons of Army personnel went off accidentally and two Army personnel got injured in the incident.

Officials said that the two were shifted to Army’s medical facility where they are under treatment and out of danger.The injured have been identified as Baru Singh and Madan.