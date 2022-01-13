2 Army personnel killed in ‘accidental firing’ in Rajouri

Rajouri: Two Army soldiers were killed in suspected "accidental fire" in a forward area on the Line of Control in J&K's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.
The officials told Greater Kashmir that the incident took place at the forward location in the Hanjan Wali area of Rajouri saying both the slain soldiers had bullet injuries.
As per an official, the incident of firing took place at Hanjanwali on LoC in the Rajouri sector in which two Army personnel received injuries and died. The deceased has been identified as Sepoy Sarabjeet Singh and Sepoy Navraj Singh.
Officials said that incident of firing took place under mysterious conditions in which both the Army personnel received injuries and died. Senior Army officers as well as a team of police headed by Station House Officer reached the spot and were conducting spot examination as well as investigation.