2 Army soldiers injured in Baramulla road accident

Baramulla: An Army convoy truck skidded off the road in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district on Monday, injuring at least two soldiers.
The convoy was on its way to Srinagar from Chowkibal Kupwara when it fell into a pit near Tragpora Rafiabad.
The injured soldiers were identified as Ram Rawal, the driver and Subedar Rama Chandra Rao.
Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.
An official said that convoy truck which met with the accident, was part of the Quick Reaction Team of 7 Rashtriya Rifles.