2 arrested in Baramulla

The Army said further investigations were in progress.

Meanwhile, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police also apprehended one Mudasir Ahmad Rather, son of Ghulam Mohidin Rather of Takiya Wagoora, Kreeri for questioning related to terror crime.

An official said that two OGWs were arrested during checking at a checkpoint led by ASP Baramulla, 52 RR, and 29 RR of the Indian Army along with SOG Kreeri at village Vizer in Wagoora.

"During the search, security forces recovered a pistol and a hand grenade from their possession," the official said.

The arrests were made days after Police along with other security agencies arrested two terrorists linked with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit in Baramulla.

Incriminating material, arms, and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

The duo was identified as Yaseen Ahmad Shah, son of Tariq Ahmad of Janbazpora Baramulla, and Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, son of Ali Muhammad of Takiya, Wagoora.

A top official said that Police along with other security agencies had arrested several other individuals for being linked with the terror outfits.

"Their questioning is going on and further investigations have been started," the official said.

He said that based on the interrogation and questioning of arrested individuals, the security agencies are expecting to bust a huge module of terror outfits in the district.

“Several arrests have been made from different areas of Baramulla district and their questioning is going on. The module will be busted soon,” the official said.