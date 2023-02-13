2 arrested in Pulwama, ammunition recovered: Police

Srinagar: Two persons including a juvenile were arrested while they were carrying a consignment of weapons.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that on a specific input regarding delivery of consignment of weapons in the general area of Pulwama, a special team of Police in Pulwama and Army’s 55 RR was formed and deployed in covert operation at different suspicious locations.

“At Naina Bhatpora in the jurisdiction of Police Station Litter, two scooty-borne suspects were seen moving along with the consignment bag. The covert team swung into action and tactfully nabbed the duo and recovered the cache.