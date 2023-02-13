2 arrested in Pulwama, ammunition recovered: Police

Srinagar: Two persons including a juvenile were arrested while they were carrying a consignment of weapons.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that on a specific input regarding delivery of consignment of weapons in the general area of Pulwama, a special team of Police in Pulwama and Army’s 55 RR was formed and deployed in covert operation at different suspicious locations.
“At Naina Bhatpora in the jurisdiction of Police Station Litter, two scooty-borne suspects were seen moving along with the consignment bag. The covert team swung into action and tactfully nabbed the duo and recovered the cache.
The two suspects, Showkat Ahmad Digoo, 30, son of Abdul Wahab Digoo of Naina, a driver by profession and a juvenile were arrested. While questioning Showkat disclosed that he was in contact with jailed Over Ground Worker (OGW) Firdous Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Ahad Bhat of Naina presently lodged at Central Jail Rajouri in case FIR No 118/2021 of Police Station Litter. The suspect was working for Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit. He was carrying a huge cache of arms and ammunition for further distribution and to carry out attacks on Police and other security forces,” Police said.
It said that 25 Chinese grenades, a pistol, 24 pistol magazines, 2305 cartridges of pistol, 10 AK magazines and 300 AK cartridges were recovered from them.