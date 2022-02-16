2 arrested with over 29 kg hashish in Jammu

Jammu: The sleuths of Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) on Wednesday arrested two drug smugglers with 29.80 kilograms of hashish.
SSP ANTF Vinay Sharma said that the specialized unit of ANTF foiled a major bid to smuggle hashish worth crores of rupees.
“ANTF Jammu received specific information that one truck bearing registration number JK18B - 4710 driven by Arif Ahmed Wani, son of Abdul Rashid Wani and Amir Hussain Khan, son of Mohammed Afzal Khan, both residents of Bandipora, was coming from Kashmir valley and it was going outside J&K via Jammu,” said the SSP.
He said that the narcotics consignment, containing a large quantity of hashish, was concealed in the truck. Accordingly, a case FIR 1 of 2022 under section 8/20/29 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu.
“Meanwhile, a special team of ANTF immediately swung into action and laid naka at NHW-44 near Environmental Park Jammu. The truck was stopped by the ANTF team and during its search, hashish, weighing 29 kilograms and 800 grams, was recovered by the ANTF team. It was concealed in the cabin of the truck. The driver, along with the other person, was arrested in the instant case and the truck has been seized,” the SSP added.
He further said that ANTF was investigating further links and added that more arrests were expected.