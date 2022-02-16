2 arrested with over 29 kg hashish in Jammu

Jammu: The sleuths of Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) on Wednesday arrested two drug smugglers with 29.80 kilograms of hashish.

SSP ANTF Vinay Sharma said that the specialized unit of ANTF foiled a major bid to smuggle hashish worth crores of rupees.

“ANTF Jammu received specific information that one truck bearing registration number JK18B - 4710 driven by Arif Ahmed Wani, son of Abdul Rashid Wani and Amir Hussain Khan, son of Mohammed Afzal Khan, both residents of Bandipora, was coming from Kashmir valley and it was going outside J&K via Jammu,” said the SSP.