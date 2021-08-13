2 civilians, CRPF man injured in Sopore grenade attack

Sopore: A security personnel and two civilians sustained injuries after militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF camp near old SBI building at Main Chowk area of Sopore on Friday afternoon.

Confirming the incident, a top police official here said that the militants lobbed the grenade on the CRPF camp but it exploded outside the camp.

He said a CRPF man of 179 battalion and two civilians were injured in the incident. He identified the injured personnel as P Karthik and the two civilians as Abdul Rashid Dar, 45, son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar of Watlab Sopore and Ghulam Mohd Lone, 48, son of Abdul Samad of Baghi Sana Sopore. “Both the civilians were rushed to SDH Sopore for treatment.”

The hospital authorities said that both the injured were stable and under treatment.

Meanwhile, soon after the attack, the entire area was cordoned off by the forces to nab the attackers.