2 cops among 5 Govt employees dismissed for ‘terror links’
Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday invoked Article 311 of the Constitution of India yet again to dismiss its five more employees, including two Police Constables, from service for their alleged “terror links and secessionist activities.”
The sacked employees included Shahid Hussain Rather and Tawseef Ahmad Mir both Police Constables; Arshid Ahmad Dass a teacher in the School Education Department; Ghulam Hassan Parray a Computer Operator in the Revenue Department and Sharafat Ali Khan a Nursing Orderly in the Health Department.
They were dismissed through five separate GAD orders, issued on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, citing sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of the Article 311 of the Constitution of India.
This sub clause provides that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold inquiry before the removal or dismissal of a civil servant, if the President or Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied.
The dismissal orders mentioned that the Lieutenant Governor was satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case(s) and on the basis of the information available that the activities of police Constables Shahid Hussain Rather, son of
Wali Mohd Rather resident of Khaipora Tangmarg district Baramulla and Tawseef Ahmad Mir, son of late Bashir Ahmad Mir resident of Chakoora district Pulwama; a teacher in the School Education Department Arshid Ahmad Dass, son of late Gh
Nabi Dass resident of Brah Bandina Awantipora, Pulwama; a Computer Operator in the Revenue Department Ghulam Hassan Parray son of late Abdul Rashid Parray resident of Lawaypora, Srinagar and a Nursing Orderly in the Health Department Sharafat Ali Khan, son Lal Badshah Khan resident of Keran Payeen district Kupwara “are such as to warrant” their “dismissal from service.”
“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry” in the case of these employees, the orders read, adding that “accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses” them “from service, with immediate effect.”
So far, since May last year the government sacked around twenty employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. Their services were terminated following recommendations by the committee set up by the J&K government to scrutinise “suspected individuals” in the administration. The employees hailed from different government departments including J&K Police, Education, Health, Revenue and Power.
On September 16, 2021, the J&K government had directed that those employees, whose conduct, would be found “unbecoming of a government servant” and would get an adverse report during their periodic verification of character and antecedents, might face “termination from services.”
On November 2, 2021, the J&K government had dismissed a Deputy Superintendent Jail and the principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Anantnag from service by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India.
On October 16 last year, a Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre and a teacher (RReT) in GMS Kathawa, Doda were dismissed from the service invoking the same provisions.
Prior to it on September 22, 2021 also, the government had terminated the services of six employees for working against the “interests of security of state.”
Official sources while sharing details of dossiers prepared against the employees dismissed today said that the major activities of government teacher Arshid Ahmad Dass which resulted into “action” against him were his “involvement with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), which at present is an unlawful association under subsection (1) and (3) of sec (3) of UAPA and his significant role as an instigator during anti India agitations of 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016.”
Sources stated after completing his M Sc from Kashmir University, Arshid got appointed as a teacher in the year 2002 and was posted at Government Higher Secondary School Gulzarpora till the year 2005.
“Presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School Zainapora, he is a classic case of double whammy for the Indian State. Drawing his subsistence from the government, he was bound to earnestly work for it while working as a teacher. However, instead of doing his duty, clandestinely he chose to be a member of JeI. He has been an active member of JeI since the year 2000. The secessionist leaders of JeI after weighing his loyalty towards their organization nominated him as Nazim-i-Tehsil, JeI Awantipora from 2012 to 2015. Unfortunately notwithstanding his mandate to abide by the government employee’s conduct rules, he indulged in felony by taking lead in implementing the agenda of the separatists in letter and spirit and spreading venom of hatred among the youth against the Indian State,” official sources revealed.
They stated that Arshid had been clandestinely involved in keeping the teachings and ideology of JeI alive. In brief, he is a part of the larger attempt of the JeI to remain relevant and keep the organization alive despite the ban. Official sources stated that he had scaled down his activities post the banning of JeI.
“However the assessments based on his past conduct and over a long period indicate that he has not had a change of heart and is discreetly indulging in the activities of JeI such as conducting periodic ijtemas , motivating others to become members of JeI in a variety of ways including creating and sharing content secretly on social media platforms, encouraging stone pelting and street violence, cultivating local level government officials for support on matters like regularising illegally encroached government land, selectively ignoring regulatory requirements for setting up educational institutions, charities and NGOs which propagate the ideology of JeI and are owned and managed by JeI,” sources revealed.
“While a large portion of his illegal activities including his clandestine participation in separatist activities is not formally documented in the records of Police, it was only after he was booked in case a case FIR No. 212/2018 U/S 147,148,149,353 & 427 RPC of Police Station Awantipora that his real face as a separatist was exposed. In the instant case, he was found leading a violent mob which resorted to stone pelting on Government vehicles and Police & CRPF personnel deployed at Brah Bandina, post neutralization of a terrorist Adnan Lone of Brah Bandina of the banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) at Shar Shali Khrew in an encounter with the Police and Security forces. The case is presently under trial. Arshid Ahmad Dass managed to secure his bail but neither did he shun the path of violence, nor did he stop from instigating youth on that path,” sources maintained while quoting details of dossier seeking preventive detention of Arshid under the provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA).
With regard to the Nursing Orderly Sharafat Ali, the official sources stated that he got engaged as an SPO in J&K Police Department in the year 1998.
“In the year 1999, he was appointed as a Nursing Orderly in the Health Department of Government of Jammu & Kashmir under SRO-43, as his father was killed by some unknown terrorists in the year 1990. Since the year 1999 (after his appointment in the Health Department till date), over a period of more than 21 years, he has overtly as well as covertly associated himself with the activities which are subversive, anti-national and unlawful. He, as per reports, ran this subversive agenda despite being employed by the state government,” they stated.
Official sources, quoting dossier details, stated that Sharafat “over a period of time chose to follow the ideology of terrorism and became a loyal supporter of several proscribed terrorist outfits operating in Kashmir valley.” “He, being a government servant, was ideally placed to work as an Over Ground Worker (OGW). He worked as OGW for various terrorist outfits operating in Keran area of Kupwara district and involved himself in aiding and abetting terrorist activities. His illegal activities as an OGW not only included harbouring, supporting, transporting arms and ammunition for active terrorists operating in the valley but also circulating fake Indian currency,” they stated.
Official sources claimed that while a large portion of his “clandestine activities in support of the terrorism remained undetected, two particular instances demonstrated his proclivity to terrorist activities.” On this account, they mentioned raids conducted at Naaz Hotel Kupwara in April, 2013 wherein three persons were arrested on spot and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), amounting to Rs 45000, were recovered from their possession.
“During investigation, the trio disclosed that Sharafat Ali Khan is also part of the group using and circulating FICNs. Following his arrest, Rs.10,000 FICN were also recovered from his possession. However, his real face and enormity of his deep and direct involvement in terrorist activities came to fore on June 18, 2021 when Baramulla Police along with 53 Bn CRPF and Army (3-Rajput) during a Naka checking at Bandi, Uri intercepted a Swift Car bearing registration number JK01AB/0040. Inside the car were Sharafat Ali Khan and two of his associates. Besides, 2 Chinese pistols, 10 hand grenades and other ammunition, 9 kg Heroin worth Rs 45 Cr and Indian currency worth Rs 3 lakh were recovered from the vehicle,” sources informed.
According to dossier details shared by the official sources, subsequently, a case FIR No 63/2021 U/S 7/25 Arms Act, 8/21,29 NDPS Act, 18,23 ULA Act was registered in Uri Police Station. “During investigation of the case and upon the disclosure of the trio, seven more persons were detained for questioning. There was more recovery of arms and ammunition besides Indian currency worth Rs 18.5 lakh; cheques of Rs 10.0 lakhs; a Truck (registration No PB13AR/8956); a car Verna (registration No DL7CM/9873 and a Scooty (registration No JK01AA/1827)”.
“He being an active OGW of terrorists is continuously providing logistic support to the active terrorists of the valley. He is a narco terrorist and utilizes the proceeds of selling drugs to further terrorism,” official sources stated.
Official sources revealed that Computer Operator Ghulam Hassan Parray alias Hassan Firdousi, presently posted as PA to SDM West, Srinagar, had been actively involved in the activities of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).
“He played a significant role in instigating mobs and protests against the Indian State especially during the anti-India agitations in Kashmir valley. He has also played a key role in motivating youth to join terrorist ranks. He is also secretly working as a key propagandist of the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) making him a unique case among terror ranks and the support system of terrorist ranks, all of which merit the stated action,” they maintained.
“In the year 1997, he was appointed as a computer operator under SRO-43, upon the death of his father. He was posted in the DC Office Srinagar. He has not only been working for the government in the revenue department but also is an active member of the JeI. This makes him a Trojan Horse in the administrative apparatus of the Union Territory. He, while working as a government employee in the revenue department instead of doing his duty earnestly, took the lead in spreading the agenda of separatists. He not only helped spread hatred in the minds of the youth but also motivated youth to join terrorist ranks,” sources added.
“He is a part of the larger attempt of the JeI to remain relevant and keep the organization alive despite the ban. He gained a prominent position in the separatist camp who nominated him as Khateeb (Preacher) for various mosques in the vicinity of Srinagar. He used the position to spread his vitriolic diatribe against the Indian State in the cloak of a religious preacher. He has been at the forefront to assemble disgruntled elements and instigate them to resort to violence against the State. Furthering the agenda of separatism through the prism of religion, Ghulam Hassan Parray delivered anti-national sermons in various mosques of the area falling in the vicinity of Srinagar city. He had organized various programmes aimed at creating large scale law and order problems for the administration,” they added.
Police dossier stated that his position as the Mirwaiz of North Kashmir gave him a platform to reach out to disgruntled youth and motivate them against the Indian state.
“He was booked in case a FIR No. 303/2009 U/S 153A RPC of Police Station Parimpora after he was found accompanying (now late) Syed Ali Shah Geelani (the then chairman Hurriyat Conference) who was leading a violent mob at Parimpora on November 6, 2009. He was reported to be having close contact with the separatist group of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and supports All Parties Hurriyat Conference –Geelani Faction (APHC-G). The incident highlighted the direct involvement of Ghulam Hassan Parray in anti-State agitations and his support for anti-India entities,” official sources pointed out quoting details from the dossier prepared against him under the provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA).
Quoting yet another example of his secessionist activities, they alleged that in the year 2016, Parray “motivated one Mughees Ahmad Mir to join terrorist ranks and upon his motivation Mughees became an active terrorist.”
“On yet another occasion during the funeral of Issar Ahmad Parray, the brother of Ghulam Hassan Parray, Mughees raised a Pakistani flag. Intelligence input had also indicated that he had been covertly working as a key propagandist of ISJK in Srinagar. The report also corroborated the fact that he motivated Mughees Ahmad Mir to join ISJK. He actively uses social media to promote hate speech. He has posted radical content against the Indian state in the past. He has lauded militancy in the valley and supports APHC-G,” they maintained.
Sharing details about dossier against police cop Tawseef Ahmad Mir, official sources stated that he was appointed as Constable in J&K Police and posted to the units of IRP 18th Bn (2009 to 2012), IRP 13th Bn Humhama Budgam (2012 to 2014) and IRP 4th Bn in the year 2014.
“He was attached to Security Wing Kashmir and deployed as a driver to the then MLA of Wachi, Shopian Aijaz Ahmad until his arrest. He remains suspended from service w.e.f. July 15, 2017 and is presently running a provision store while drawing subsistence allowance from the government. His father, Bashir Ahmad Mir was a locally trained militant of the Al Jahad outfit in the year 1990 and was killed in an encounter in Badoora Achabal of Anantnag district in the year 1997,” sources informed.
They revealed that Tawseef had overtly and covertly associated himself with the activities which were subversive, antinational and unlawful.
“He developed contacts with Hizb ul Mujahideen (HM) cadre terrorists including Saddam Padder, Bilal Mohand, Irfan Abdulla Ganaie, Irfan ul Haq Sheikh and Waseem Shah operating in district Shopian and subsequently became Over Ground Worker (OGW) of HM. He covertly provided logistical support to the HM terrorists in Shopian. Reports indicate that he had contact with two other OGWs namely Basharat Ahmad Mir of Litter Pulwama and Aamir Ahmad Lone of Heff Shopian. Reports state that he used his personal vehicle to carry HM terrorists along with their arms,” sources maintained.
They revealed that on June 11, 2017, he along with his associates fired upon one SPO namely Khursheed Ahmad Ganie No 193/SPN posted in Police Camp Imamsahib “with the intention to kill him, spread panic, disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the district and lure youth to join terrorism.”
“Case FIR No. 138/2017 U/S 307 RPC, 7/27 A.Act, 16 ULA(P) Act was registered in Police Station Shopian. He was involved in the incident along with one HM terrorist Saddam Padder. He was also involved in the conspiracy to kill a Police personnel namely Shabir Ahmad posted in Police Camp Imamsahib. He was involved in conducting recce on the target along with two associates Amir Mohiuddin of Heff and Basharat Hussain Mir of Litter Pulwama. The recee was done in his vehicle and the conspiracy involved active terrorists of HM like Nazim Dar. A case FIR No. 43/2017 PS Zainapora U/s 11 of ULA(P) Act was registered for the said incident,” sources stated while quoting dossier details.
According to sources, he was detained under Public Safety Act, 1978 by orders of District Magistrate, Shopian in 2017. The detention order was quashed by the High Court in 3 months. “However, he continued to support the activities of HM and enabled them to carry out their terrorist acts. The District Magistrate Shopian, after getting satisfied with the recommendations of SP Shopian, solicited orders for his re-detention under Public Safety Act vide order No.115/DMS/PSA/2018 dated January 18, 2018,” they informed.
With regard to another police cop, Shahid Hussain Rather, sources stated that he was engaged as SPO in J&K Police in 2005.
“During his posting, he was disengaged from Police rolls in the year 2009 for his involvement in criminal activities in PC Tangmarg. He was re-engaged in Police Department as SPO in the year 2011 and in the year 2013, he was converted to the rank of constable on operational grounds and remained posted in PC Srinagar till his arrest. Since the year 2005 (after his engagement as SPO and appointment as constable in J&K Police Department till date), over a period of more than 16 years, he has overtly as well as covertly associated himself with the activities which are subversive, antinational and unlawful,” they alleged.
They pointed out quoting dossier details that he executed “the plans of terrorists with a design to erode and adversely impact the territorial integrity of the Union of India and became a loyal supporter of the proscribed terrorist outfits operating in Kashmir valley.”
“Given the fact that he was a government servant, his ideology made him a perfect candidate for being an Over Ground Worker (OGW). His illegal activities as an OGW not only included harbouring, supporting, transporting arms and ammunition for active terrorists operating in the valley but also clandestinely deceiving the Police force. While a large portion of his clandestine activities in support of the terrorism have remained undetected, two instances demonstrated his proclivity as a clandestine militant,” they maintained.
In this connection, they mentioned a case of March 19,2009, when he, while posted in Police Component Tangmarg Baramulla during routine duties along with other fellow policemen, stopped a Maruti car bearing registration No JK05A/4505, driven by Javed Ahmad Magray of Shari, Tangmarg at Dooru-Tangmarg road and took Rs 5000 forcibly from him.
“After locals came to know about the incident, they assembled on the road and demanded stern action against the police party. Circumstances turned ugly when he and his fellow policemen opened aerial fire to disperse the assembled mob. Case FIR No. 33/2009 U/S 341,348 RPC was registered in Police Station Tangmarg Baramulla for the said incident,” they revealed.
Mentioning second case, they maintained during the intervening night of December 16 and 17, 2009, Shahid along with 4 other associates barged into the house of one Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Rather son of Abdul Rehman Rather of Mehmoodpora Pattan, impersonating themselves as militants to extort money forcibly.
“The house owner along with family members tactfully captured one of them namely Manzoor Ahmad Rather son of Gh Mohi-ud-din Rather of Khaipora, Tangmarg while 4 other accused managed to flee. On the disclosure of Manzoor, all of them including Shahid Hussain Rather were arrested and a case was registered in Police Station Pattan under FIR No.209/2009 U/S 447,456,506,393,149 RPC,” official sources informed.
“The point being underlined is that he is inclined to extortion by misusing the authority of being a policeman. Despite being proceeded against, under law, he continued with his criminal conduct. His real face and enormity of his deep and direct involvement in clandestine procurement and ferrying of illegal arms and ammunition came to fore on June 18, 2021 when Police Baramulla along with 53 Bn CRPF and Army (3-Rajput) during a naka checking at Bandi Uri intercepted a Swift Car bearing Regd No JK01AB/0040. He and two of his associates (including Nursing Orderly Sharafat Ali) were present inside the car,” sources pointed out while mentioning about the recoveries and details of case wherein Sharafat Ali was also involved.
“Shahid played a crucial role in ensuring transportation of arms and ammunition and drugs, using and circulating FICNs, so that these proceeds are invested to further strengthen the terror base in Kashmir valley and thereby he has displayed disloyalty towards the nation, despite being a Government employee,” they stated.
Official sources claimed, “It may be noted that it is not as if he got swayed away temporarily. It is also not as if one law enforcement officer or authority has come to report about him. District SP Baramulla, SHO of Police Station Tangmarg, SHO Police Station Pattan, SHO Police Station Uri and several others in the supervisory chain have come to record his conduct spread over time and it is not a sporadic display of an anti-state behaviour.
The adverse conduct of Shahid Hussain Rather has been persistent and his behaviour over a period of time has been against the state.”