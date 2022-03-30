2 cops among 5 Govt employees dismissed for ‘terror links’

Official sources revealed that Computer Operator Ghulam Hassan Parray alias Hassan Firdousi, presently posted as PA to SDM West, Srinagar, had been actively involved in the activities of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

“He played a significant role in instigating mobs and protests against the Indian State especially during the anti-India agitations in Kashmir valley. He has also played a key role in motivating youth to join terrorist ranks. He is also secretly working as a key propagandist of the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) making him a unique case among terror ranks and the support system of terrorist ranks, all of which merit the stated action,” they maintained.

“In the year 1997, he was appointed as a computer operator under SRO-43, upon the death of his father. He was posted in the DC Office Srinagar. He has not only been working for the government in the revenue department but also is an active member of the JeI. This makes him a Trojan Horse in the administrative apparatus of the Union Territory. He, while working as a government employee in the revenue department instead of doing his duty earnestly, took the lead in spreading the agenda of separatists. He not only helped spread hatred in the minds of the youth but also motivated youth to join terrorist ranks,” sources added.

“He is a part of the larger attempt of the JeI to remain relevant and keep the organization alive despite the ban. He gained a prominent position in the separatist camp who nominated him as Khateeb (Preacher) for various mosques in the vicinity of Srinagar. He used the position to spread his vitriolic diatribe against the Indian State in the cloak of a religious preacher. He has been at the forefront to assemble disgruntled elements and instigate them to resort to violence against the State. Furthering the agenda of separatism through the prism of religion, Ghulam Hassan Parray delivered anti-national sermons in various mosques of the area falling in the vicinity of Srinagar city. He had organized various programmes aimed at creating large scale law and order problems for the administration,” they added.