2 cops, civilian injured in grenade attack

Srinagar: Two policemen and a civilian were injured after militants hurled a grenade on a joint party of security forces in Saraf Kadal area of Srinagar on Thursday evening.

The search operation was underway to the track down the culprits.

Officials said that the militants lobbed a grenade on a joint party of police and CRPF at a naka in Saraf Kadal. Two policemen identified as Abdul Majeed and Javed Ahmad received injuries. The injured civilian was identified as Fayaz Ahmad. They were shifted to hospital where their condition was said to be stable.

“They have received minor injuries,” a senior police officer said. “A search operation in the area is underway,” he added.