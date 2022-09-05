2 couples among 6 dead in 2 Doda accidents

Bhaderwah: Two couples were among six persons dead while two others were injured in two different accidents across the Doda district.

Two couples died while one person was critically injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Doda on Monday morning.

When a car (JK02AA 6168) on its way from Shiva to Bhaderwah reached the Galgandar area of Doda on the Doda-Bhaderwah highway, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering wheel while negotiating a curve, resulting in the vehicle skidding off the road and rolling down into River Neeru.