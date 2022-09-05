2 couples among 6 dead in 2 Doda accidents

Bhaderwah: Two couples were among six persons dead while two others were injured in two different accidents across the Doda district.
Two couples died while one person was critically injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Doda on Monday morning.
When a car (JK02AA 6168) on its way from Shiva to Bhaderwah reached the Galgandar area of Doda on the Doda-Bhaderwah highway, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering wheel while negotiating a curve, resulting in the vehicle skidding off the road and rolling down into River Neeru.
Police and locals shifted all the injured to Government Medical College and Associate Hospital Doda where doctors declared three of them as brought dead while one succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to four.
One critically injured person is under treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
In another tragic accident, a car (JK14E 0630) met with an accident Sunday night at Mughal Market near the Pranoo area of Doda, in which one person died on the spot while another was injured and one person is missing.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom was leading the rescue operation launched by Police and locals in Pranoo area.
After three hours of hectic efforts, the body of the missing person was fished from River Neeru.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that six persons died and two were injured in two separate accidents on the Doda-Bhaderwah highway.
He said that one critically injured person was shifted to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment while another was undergoing treatment at GMC Doda.
“The reason for the fatal accidents is not known yet as the road stretch is smooth and black-topped. We have started investigating the cause of the mishap,” SSP Qayoom said and appealed to people travelling on the hilly roads to strictly adhere to traffic rules and avoid rash and drunken driving.
Vice Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Doda Sangeeta Bhagat expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the two accidents and expressed her condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.