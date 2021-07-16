2 cousins from Tangmarg found dead in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two cousins from Tangmarg area Baramulla district were found dead here at Shireen Bagh area of Srinagar on Friday evening. The families alleged that they were murdered.

Police took the bodies into their custody for post-mortem and other medico legal formalities. The deceased were identified as Shahid Qadri and Mohsin Qadri.

“The families have not reported to the police in Srinagar. We have kept their bodies into our custody,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Rayees Muhammad Bhat told Greater Kashmir. “We are saving the evidence as families are alleging murder,” he added.

SSP said the police informed their Srinagar counterparts and they would take over the investigation. One of the senior police officers in Srinagar told Greater Kashmir that families did not inform them.