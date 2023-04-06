2 cross border narco smugglers arrested in Srinagar: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Police in Srinagar Thursday arrested two cross-border narco smugglers and seized drugs worth crores of rupees besides cash.
Giving details, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told Greater Kashmir that Police in Srinagar arrested two cross-border narco smugglers Sajjad Badana and Zaheer Tanch of Karnah, Kupwara.
He said that 11.089 kg heroin worth Rs 70 crore in the international market and Rs 11,82,500 in cash was seized.
Kumar said that an FIR was registered in the NDPS Act at Police Station Rajbagh. “Drugs had come from Pakistan,” he said, adding that the investigation was on.