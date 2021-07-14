2 CRUs established in Srinagar, Jammu Secretariats

Jammu: The government today accorded sanction to the establishment of two Central Regulatory Units (CRUs), one each in the Civil Secretariat of Jammu and Srinagar for “centralised receipt of dak of all departments.”
"Sanction is hereby accorded to the establishment of a Central Registry Units (CRU) in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar for centralized receipt of dak of all Departments," reads an order issued by GAD.
A letter or any official communication in writing is referred to as ‘Dak.’
As per the GAD order, the step has been taken so that all Dak addressed to various departments functioning from the Civil Secretariat will only be received in both CRUs of the Civil Secretariats i.e., Civil Secretariat, Jammu, Central Registry Unit, J&K Legislative Complex Premises, Jammu and the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, Central Registry Unit, J&K Legislative Complex Premises, Srinagar.
The CRU will function as part of the General Administration Department, under the overall supervision of an officer not below the rank of Under Secretary both at Jammu as well as at Srinagar to be nominated by the General Administration Department, an official quoting the order said. The General Administration Department will provide sufficient staff at each unit of the Central Registry in Civil Secretariat in Jammu and Srinagar. “All Dak runners shall hand over the physical Dak to the addresses of the CRU only. Confidential Dak, if any, shall be handed over directly to the personal section of the concerned Administrative Secretary or the Addressee, as the case may be,” the order reads.
It says, “The physical Dak shall be received by the CRU and a dated stamp shall be put on it immediately. A receipt shall be given to the person who has come to deliver the Dak. Thereafter, it shall be scanned (with quality check), diarized with a meta-data entry and then sent to the concerned officer/office to whom it is addressed.”
The Information Technology Department has been directed to provide an appropriate number of scanners, computers and allied logistics in the Central Registry both at Jammu and Srinagar for scanning, uploading and forwarding of Dak.
“The CRU will have responsibility to retain and store the physical Dak in a folder. It shall be kept chronologically and at periodic intervals, the folder shall be stitched and kept safely by the CRU in its custody,” the order says. Meanwhile, the Estates Department has been directed to provide all the necessary furniture, fixtures and other things in the CRUs by or before July 20, 2021.
“All PSUs, Corporations, and bodies shall deliver Dak to CRU only for onward electronic transmission to the concerned Administrative Departments from July 22, 2021,” the order says.