2 CRUs established in Srinagar, Jammu Secretariats

Jammu: The government today accorded sanction to the establishment of two Central Regulatory Units (CRUs), one each in the Civil Secretariat of Jammu and Srinagar for “centralised receipt of dak of all departments.”

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the establishment of a Central Registry Units (CRU) in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar for centralized receipt of dak of all Departments," reads an order issued by GAD.

A letter or any official communication in writing is referred to as ‘Dak.’

As per the GAD order, the step has been taken so that all Dak addressed to various departments functioning from the Civil Secretariat will only be received in both CRUs of the Civil Secretariats i.e., Civil Secretariat, Jammu, Central Registry Unit, J&K Legislative Complex Premises, Jammu and the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, Central Registry Unit, J&K Legislative Complex Premises, Srinagar.