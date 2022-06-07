2-day Baba Nagri Urs commences

Kangan: The 125th annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA) commenced on Tuesday at Baba Nagri Wangath in Kangan of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
The Urs is observed in the first fortnight of June every year with thousands of devotees from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir thronging the two-day event.
Hundreds of vehicles carrying the pilgrims from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Jammu, Udhampur, Bandipora, Anantnag have reached Baba Nagri to participate in the annual Urs .
On the concluding day of the Urs on June 8, special prayers will be offered. Renowned religious personalities Mian Bashir Ahmad and various Islamic scholars and religious personalities will throw light on Islam and the life and teachings of Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA).
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited Wangath Kangan on the Urs eve. He was accompanied by National Conference Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani.
Sajada nasheen Baba Ji sahab Larvi, Mian Altaf Ahmed was present on the occasion.
"JKNC Vice-President @OmarAbdullah visits Dargah of Baba Nizamudin Larvi Naqshbandi in Baba Nagri on the annual Urs. He prayed for peace, prosperity of JK, Ladakh. Sajjada Nisheen Mian Altaf was present at the shrine," JKNC in a tweet said.
Talking to mediapersons, Omar Abdullah said that he had come to pay obeisance at the shrine of Miyan Nizam-ud-Din Larvi (RA), adding that he prayed for peace and prosperity of Jammu a& Kashmir and Ladakh. Omar said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is of "great concern and everyone should pray so that we come out of this difficult situation," he added.