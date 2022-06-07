2-day Baba Nagri Urs commences

Kangan: The 125th annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA) commenced on Tuesday at Baba Nagri Wangath in Kangan of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The Urs is observed in the first fortnight of June every year with thousands of devotees from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir thronging the two-day event.

Hundreds of vehicles carrying the pilgrims from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Jammu, Udhampur, Bandipora, Anantnag have reached Baba Nagri to participate in the annual Urs .