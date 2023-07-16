2-day national conference of apple farmers concludes

Shopian: Despite awful weather, hundreds of apple cultivators on Sunday streamed into a rough playfield near Shirmal village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district to participate in a public rally organised by the Apple Farmers' Federation of India (AFFI) as part of its first two-day national conference.

Since morning, apple farmers from various outlying villages of Kashmir made a beeline for the venue, waving white flags with images of ruby-red apples emblazoned on them.

Although the organisers had erected a canopy for the participants, the rainwater within minutes almost swarmed the entire ground. However, it failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the farmers who were all ears till the last speaker ended his speech.

Addressing the rally, senior CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said that the hopes of lakhs of farmers were tied to the apple economy.

“Be it the education of their children or their marriage, apples are only the only hope of our farming community," Tarigami said. He said that this community demanded nothing but a fair price for their hard harvested produce.

Tarigami said that there were no cold storage facilities available for the small cultivators.

“The produce of our marginal growers do not find a place in cold storages as these facilities are being used by the rich and privileged people," he said.

Tarigami said that the small growers had to sell their produce for a song, as they could not wait for the market to improve in absence of CA storage facilities