2-day state mourning in J&K to pay respect to ex-Punjab CM

There will be no official entertainment during this period and the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the last rites of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Badal passed away at the age of 95.
GK NEWS SERVICE

Jammu: J&K is observing two-day state mourning on Wednesday (April 26) and Thursday (April 27) as a mark of respect to former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali.

“As a mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab who passed away on April 25, 2023, the Government of India has decided that there shall be two-day State Mourning on April 26 and 27, 2023 throughout the country. It has been decided that the National Flag shall fly   at half-mast during the mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly and there shall be no official entertainment during the mourning,” read a notification issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

“These decisions are brought into notice of all the concerned for information and necessary action,” the notification said.

