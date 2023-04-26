2-day state mourning in J&K to pay respect to ex-Punjab CM

Jammu: J&K is observing two-day state mourning on Wednesday (April 26) and Thursday (April 27) as a mark of respect to former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali.

There will be no official entertainment during this period and the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly.

“As a mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab who passed away on April 25, 2023, the Government of India has decided that there shall be two-day State Mourning on April 26 and 27, 2023 throughout the country. It has been decided that the National Flag shall fly at half-mast during the mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly and there shall be no official entertainment during the mourning,” read a notification issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

“These decisions are brought into notice of all the concerned for information and necessary action,” the notification said.