2-day wet spell begins in Kashmir

Srinagar: The two-day wet spell forecast by the Meteorological Department started in J&K on Tuesday late afternoon with rains in plains and snowfall over the higher reaches.
“At most of the places in J&K precipitation started late afternoon,” MeT officials said. “There were rains in the plains and snowfall in the upper reaches.”
The MeT has forecast widespread moderate snow in Kashmir and rains in Jammu and moderate to heavy snow over middle and higher reaches of J&K from January 24 evening to January 25.
“From January 26 to 28, weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy with light snow or rain at isolated places,” the MeT officials said.
They said that from January 29 to 30, there is a forecast of widespread moderate to heavy rain and snow.
In view of the weather predictions, the authorities have kept men and machinery on a standby mode to meet an eventuality.
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, normal for the summer capital.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius against 1 degree Celsius the previous night, 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius against minus 4.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius against minus 2.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degree Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Gulmarg ski-resort recorded a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius same as last night, 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in Kupwara town the mercury settled at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius against minus 2.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, normal for the north Kashmir township.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius against 6.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said in Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 16.8 degrees Celsius.