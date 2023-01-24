2-day wet spell begins in Kashmir

Srinagar: The two-day wet spell forecast by the Meteorological Department started in J&K on Tuesday late afternoon with rains in plains and snowfall over the higher reaches.

“At most of the places in J&K precipitation started late afternoon,” MeT officials said. “There were rains in the plains and snowfall in the upper reaches.”

The MeT has forecast widespread moderate snow in Kashmir and rains in Jammu and moderate to heavy snow over middle and higher reaches of J&K from January 24 evening to January 25.