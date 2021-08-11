2-day wet spell from Aug 14: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain at widespread places of Jammu and Kashmir on August 14 and 15.

A Meteorological department official said that there were 60 per cent chances of brief spell of light rain at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. “There is also 75 per cent possibility of light to moderate rain at widespread places in J&K on Sunday,” he said.

The official informed that Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 18.6 degree Celsius against 18.3 degree Celsius normal for this time of the year.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.5 degree Celsius against the normal of 25.1 degree Celsius for this time of J&K’s winter capital, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded 12.4 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in north Kashmir was the coldest place in J&K as it recorded a low temperature of 11.8 degree Celsius against 12.1 degree Celsius normal for the area during this time of the season.