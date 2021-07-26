2-day wet spell likely from Wednesday: MeT
Srinagar: Even as Kashmir continued to reel under hot wave on Monday, Meteorological department predicted a two-day wet spell from Wednesday.
Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said there was possibility of “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in Jammu, and “moderate to heavy” rainfall in Kashmir on July 28 and 29.
“The wet spell and cloudy weather for the next two to three days is likely to provide some relief from the scorching heat wave,” Lotus said. Lotus said that the weather on Tuesday was expected to remain cloudy in the Valley while Jammu could witness early morning showers.
He said the two-day wet spell from Wednesday is expected to “provide some respite from the heat wave” and bring down the temperatures.
Meanwhile, as Kashmir continued to reel under hot and humid weather on Monday, summer capital Srinagar recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius while ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 22.4 degrees Celsius temperature. Qazigund recorded 31.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 27.5 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 32.7 degrees Celsius and Kokernag recorded 30.5 degrees Celsius, MeT data showed.
Winter capital Jammu which recorded heavy rainfall on Monday saw 30.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.