2-day wet spell likely from Wednesday: MeT

Srinagar: Even as Kashmir continued to reel under hot wave on Monday, Meteorological department predicted a two-day wet spell from Wednesday.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said there was possibility of “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in Jammu, and “moderate to heavy” rainfall in Kashmir on July 28 and 29.

“The wet spell and cloudy weather for the next two to three days is likely to provide some relief from the scorching heat wave,” Lotus said. Lotus said that the weather on Tuesday was expected to remain cloudy in the Valley while Jammu could witness early morning showers.