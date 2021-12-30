2 dead, 11 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: A 12-year-old girl was among two persons killed, while eleven others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in overturned near Gambhir Brahmana - Kakora stretch of Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A police officer told Greater Kashmir that the accident took place at around 2 pm when the driver of the bus bearing registration number JK02AE 3393 was on way towards Gambhir Mughlan Kotli from Rajouri bus stand lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle in the middle of the highway.