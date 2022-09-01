2 dead, 3 injured in Pattan accident

Baramulla: Two persons died while three others were injured after a vehicle and a truck collided with each other on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.
Police identified the deceased persons as Muhammad Sadiq Khan and Ameer Zaman Khan, both residents of Trikanjan Boniyar.
The accident occurred when a car (JK05J 1597) on the way from Boniyar to Srinagar and a truck (JK05F 5941) coming in the opposite direction collided head-on near Government Degree College, Pattan.
The accident led to critical injuries to all five persons travelling in the car.
The injured were immediately shifted to Trauma Hospital Pattan where two among them were declared dead on arrival.
“The other three injured have been shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura for advanced treatment,” Police said.
Eyewitnesses described the accident as horrible and said that the impact of the collision left the front portion of the car destroyed.
“It was a deadly accident,” said Arshad Ahmad, a shopkeeper near the accident site. “The speeding at this road stretch often leads to accidents. Sometimes many vehicles in a bid to avoid traffic jam in the main market tend to move fast which has a potential to cause accidents.”
Today’s accident is the second road mishap in the last 24 hours in the area.
On Wednesday evening, the driver of a load carrier died in an accident near Palhallan.