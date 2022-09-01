2 dead, 3 injured in Pattan accident

“The other three injured have been shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura for advanced treatment,” Police said.

Eyewitnesses described the accident as horrible and said that the impact of the collision left the front portion of the car destroyed.

“It was a deadly accident,” said Arshad Ahmad, a shopkeeper near the accident site. “The speeding at this road stretch often leads to accidents. Sometimes many vehicles in a bid to avoid traffic jam in the main market tend to move fast which has a potential to cause accidents.”

Today’s accident is the second road mishap in the last 24 hours in the area.

On Wednesday evening, the driver of a load carrier died in an accident near Palhallan.