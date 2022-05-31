2 dead in Kishtwar road accident

Ramban: Two persons were killed and six others injured after a vehicle (Tata Mahindra Jeep) carrying pilgrims of Mindhal yatra met with an accident at Sohal Nala Padder in Kishtwar district Tuesday afternoon.
Police sources said Mindhal Yatra vehicle bearing registration number (JK02BJ-4112) met with an accident at Sohal Nala Paddar in Kishtwar district Tuesday afternoon resulting in death of one person on spot, while the injured pilgrim succumbed at the hospital.
Officials said the injured are undergoing treatment at Atholi Hospital of Sub Division Paddar of Kishtwar.
Police identified the deceased as Mangat Ram, 55, son Anant Ram, resident of Lower Muthi,Jammu whereas the identity of other deceased is yet not established .
Police identified the six injured as Rakesh Kumar (38), son of Girdhari Lal, resident of Rajpura Jammu. Vipul Khajuria (23), son of Sashi Bhushan, resident of Subash Nagar,Jammu.
Suraj Parkash, 54, son of Kola Ram, resident of Dhab Sudan,Jammu; Krishan lal , 64, son of Girdhari Lal, resident of Peermitha,Jammu; Mewa Ram (45), son of Jagu Ram,resident of Mishriwala,Jammu and Vijay Sharma (28 ), son of Suraj Parkash, resident of Dhab Sudan,Kanachak Jammu.
Sources said the vehicle was heading towards Mindhal in Himachal Pradesh via Paddar from Jammu when this mishap took place in Paddar Sub Division of Kishtwar.