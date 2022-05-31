2 dead in Kishtwar road accident

Ramban: Two persons were killed and six others injured after a vehicle (Tata Mahindra Jeep) carrying pilgrims of Mindhal yatra met with an accident at Sohal Nala Padder in Kishtwar district Tuesday afternoon.

Police sources said Mindhal Yatra vehicle bearing registration number (JK02BJ-4112) met with an accident at Sohal Nala Paddar in Kishtwar district Tuesday afternoon resulting in death of one person on spot, while the injured pilgrim succumbed at the hospital.

Officials said the injured are undergoing treatment at Atholi Hospital of Sub Division Paddar of Kishtwar.