2 deaths, 97 new Covid-19 cases in J&K

As per the details shared by the health department, currently there are 1288 active cases. Of total active cases, 768 are in the Kashmir division and 520 in the Jammu division.

On Sunday two fatalities were reported in J&K, one each from

Kashmir and Jammu divisions. Out of 2 Covid deaths reported, 1 died at GMC Rajouri and 1 at SKIMS Soura.

The number of positive cases detected on Sunday was 97 of which 21 positive cases were reported from the Jammu division and 76 from the Kashmir division, taking the total tally of positive cases to 323422.

Srinagar reported 28 cases, Baramulla 2, Budgam 10, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 3, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 11, Shopian 2, Jammu 4, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 3, Doda 8, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 2, Ramban 1 and Reasi 1.

On Sunday, 110 Covid-19 patients recovered—45 from Jammu division and 65 from Kashmir.

As per the official bulletin, no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported today, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 42 in the UT of J&K.