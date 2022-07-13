2 die, 1 critical in Mughal Road accident

Rajouri: Two persons from Haryana were killed while a third one sustained critical injuries in a road accident that took place at Panar area on Mughal Road on Tuesday night.

Officials said that a mini-truck loaded with poultry was moving from Kashmir to Jammu side via Mughal Road when at Panar area, the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge.

The officials said a rescue operation was launched and one of the injured was rescued from the gorge and shifted to sub district hospital Surankote from where he has been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he is under treatment.