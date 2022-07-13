2 die, 1 critical in Mughal Road accident

Rajouri: Two persons from Haryana were killed while a third one sustained critical injuries in a road accident that took place at Panar area on Mughal Road on Tuesday night.
Officials said that a mini-truck loaded with poultry was moving from Kashmir to Jammu side via Mughal Road when at Panar area, the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge.
The officials said a rescue operation was launched and one of the injured was rescued from the gorge and shifted to sub district hospital Surankote from where he has been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he is under treatment.
The injured have been identified as Jaskaran Singh, son of Chanchal Singh, resident of Sarwa colony, Yamuna Nagar in Haryana. Officials further stated that two other men travelling in the ill fated vehicle have died whose bodies are yet to be retrieved from the gorge.
"Both bodies are lying in the deep gorge and have been located and attempts to retrieve the bodies got delayed due to bad weather conditions," Deputy SP Surankote, Tanveer Jeelani said.
“We are hopeful to retrieve both the bodies from the deep gorge by late evening hours today,” the officer added.
The deceased have been identified as Vivek Sharma, son of Parlad Sharma and Narinder Bakshi, both residents of Haryana.
Police have taken up cognizance of the matter after a case was registered in police station Surankote.