2 die, 10 injured in Kathua, Jammu accidents

Jammu: A girl student died while 10 other students were injured, two of them critically, when a speedy car hit them on the roadside in Kathua on Monday.

In a similar incident, a man died after being hit by a vehicle in Jagti area in Jammu outskirts, triggering protests.

With regard to the Kathua accident, the Police officials said, “A car bearing registration number PB08CW-8368 was on its way from Punjab towards Jammu when it hit the students standing near D S Heritage School Barwal Morh.”

