2 die, 10 injured in Kathua, Jammu accidents

Jammu: A girl student died while 10 other students were injured, two of them critically, when a speedy car hit them on the roadside in Kathua on Monday.
In a similar incident, a man died after being hit by a vehicle in Jagti area in Jammu outskirts, triggering protests.
With regard to the Kathua accident, the Police officials said, “A car bearing registration number PB08CW-8368 was on its way from Punjab towards Jammu when it hit the students standing near D S Heritage School Barwal Morh.”
In this accident, the officials said, a girl was killed while ten other students were wounded.
“All the injured have been admitted to the GMC Kathua. Two of the injured were critical,” they said.
The deceased student has been identified as Bhumika Hans, 17, daughter of Ashok Kumar Hans, resident of Nihalpur in Kathuà. She was pronounced dead as soon as she was shifted to the hospital from the accident spot.
The injured persons have been identified as Aryan Sharma, 17, son of Tilak Raj, resident of Dhanni Bhakta; Pragthi, 17, son of Pankaj Sharma, resident of Budhi (shifted to Pathankot); Shagun, 15, daughter of Krishan Kumar, resident of Ganyari; Vansh Kumar, 17, son of Pawan Kumar, resident of Muthi Jaggir; Hitesh Kumar, 16, son of Manhor Lal, Muthi Jagir; Naitish Kumar, 17, son of Nar Singh Dayal, resident of Nihalpur; Raghu Nandan, 17, son of Darshan Kumar, resident of Chadwal; Sourab Kumar, 16, son of Vikram Singh, resident of Hamirpur; Kritika Rajput, daughter of Fakeer Singh, resident of Batyari Dayala Chak and Anish Logtra (17), son of Ram Paul, resident of Palli in Kathuà.
Following the accident, police swung into action and the driver of the car was arrested and the vehicle was seized.
In another incident, a man identified as Pawan Kumar, 43, son of Sewa Ram, resident of Nagrota died in a road accident after he was hit by a vehicle in Jagti area.
Following the accident, the people held a protest demonstration.
Later, the body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem and other legal formalities at police station Nagrota.