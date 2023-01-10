2 die, 2 injured in Kupwara accident

Kupwara: Two persons died and two persons were injured after two vehicles collided head on in Hayan village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.
Police said that the incident occurred after an Army vehicle (137282K) collided with a vehicle (JK09B 2285) resulting in injuries to four persons.
“The injured were immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Kupwara. However, two among them identified as Muhammad Yaseen Ganie, son of Muhammad Sultan and Shamus Duha, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie, both residents of Kralpora were declared dead on arrival," Police said.
The two injured have been identified as Altaf Ahmad, son of Ghulam Muhammad Mir and his wife Rubeena Begum, both residents of Shumnagh Kupwara.