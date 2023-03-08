2 die after being hit by ambulance near Children’s Hospital

Srinagar: Two persons died after being hit by an ambulance near the Children’s Hospital at Bemina on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Police said that the incident occurred on Tuesday night when the duo was walking on the road outside the hospital.
Officials said that the two were critically injured after being hit by an ambulance and were rushed to SKIMS (JVC) Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead on arrival.
The deceased have been identified as Ali Muhammad Dar of Nowpora Baramulla and Fayaz Ahmad Chopan of Hadipora, Rafiabad, Baramulla.
Police said that the ambulance driver was arrested and the vehicle seized after the incident.
“The incident occurred at around 1 am. Two persons died on the spot,” Police said.
Meanwhile, the attendants at the Children’s Hospital, Bemina lashed out at the authorities for not constructing an overhead bridge or any other provision so that the people visiting the hospital do not have to cross the ever-busy bypass.
“The two deceased were also attendants who went out and were hit by a vehicle. It is a busy road and there is two-way traffic. Attendants have to cross the road while carrying their sick kids. Many times they have a narrow escape,” said Basit Ahmad, an attendant.
The attendants said that there is no proper management of traffic, no warning signs, or any safety measure for the people visiting or leaving the hospital.
They said that speeding trucks ply on the bypass, risking lives of the hospital visitors.
“It is a major hospitals in Kashmir, and there is no provision for attendants and patients to cross the busy road. The government has built the hospital but nothing has been done for the safety of the people outside the hospital,” said another attendant.