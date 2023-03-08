2 die after being hit by ambulance near Children’s Hospital

Srinagar: Two persons died after being hit by an ambulance near the Children’s Hospital at Bemina on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Police said that the incident occurred on Tuesday night when the duo was walking on the road outside the hospital.

Officials said that the two were critically injured after being hit by an ambulance and were rushed to SKIMS (JVC) Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Ali Muhammad Dar of Nowpora Baramulla and Fayaz Ahmad Chopan of Hadipora, Rafiabad, Baramulla.