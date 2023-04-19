2 die as shooting stones hit moving truck near Digdool

Ramban: A truck driver and his helper died after their moving vehicle was hit by shooting stones and boulders in Digdool area on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway late Wednesday evening.

Police said that a Kashmir-bound truck (JK13D 1730) was hit by shooting stones and boulders near Digdool, resulting in on the spot death of both the driver and his companion.

They said that the rescue teams reached the spot and efforts were made to retrieve the bodies from the damaged cabin of the truck.