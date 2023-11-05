2 die in Akhnoor accidents

Jammu, Nov 5: Two persons, including a student, died in two separate road accidents in Akhnoor on Sunday.Police said that in the first incident, a student died when a tractor trolley overturned on Akhnoor-Sohal Road.

“In the second accident, a person died after falling from the bus on Jourian Road at Bal Bagh, Akhnoor. In both the instances, cases have been registered,” Police said.

The road accidents have taken a devastating toll in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years.

According to a recently released report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), an alarming total of 4287 lives were tragically lost due to road accidents from 2018 to 2022 in J&K.

The treacherous road conditions between Srinagar and Jammu have led to numerous accidents.