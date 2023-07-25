2 die in Doda accident

Bhaderwah: Two persons died while two others suffered serious injuries when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Doda on Tuesday, Police said. The car (JK06 6559) was on its way from Thathri towards Gandoh.

When it reached near Bamoo village, the driver lost control over the wheel and the vehicle fell into a 200-feet deep gorge.

SP Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma told Greater Kashmir that despite darkness and very slippery conditions, the locals, assisted by Police personnel from the nearby post immediately started a rescue operation and evacuated four persons from the badly damaged vehicle.

“All the injured were shifted to SDH Gandoh, where doctors declared two of them as brought dead,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Bilal Ahmed, 23, and Insha Ayaz, 19, while the injured included Danish Ayaz and Muzaffar Ahmed.