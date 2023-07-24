2 die in Kalu Chak accident

Jammu: Two people, including a pedestrian, died in an accident on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kalu Chak area of Jammu district on Monday.

“A driver lost control over the wheel of his truck at Kalu Chak area and hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian died on the way to the hospital,” Police said. “After hitting the pedestrian, the truck plunged into a roadside pit, leading to the on-spot death of the truck driver. Immediately, a rescue operation was launched, and the victims were rushed to the GMC Jammu Hospital where both were pronounced dead.”

The identity of the truck driver has been established as Kuldeep Singh, son of Tanater Singh, 35, of Udhampur.

An inquiry proceeding in this regard has been initiated after the registration of a case.