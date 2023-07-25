2 die in Kishtwar landslide

Ramban: Two persons died after an earthmover was hit by a landslide that pushed it (earthmover) into a gorge in the Sumbal area of Chatroo, Kishtwar on Tuesday.

Police sources said that a landslide hit an earthmover engaged for excavation work of a road at Sumbal-Kuchaal area and as a result, the LNT machine (earthmover) fell into a gorge.

They said that on getting information, a police team led by SHO Police Station Chatroo, Inspector Parvaiz Khanday, locals and the volunteers of an NGO reached the spot and retrieved the dead body of one person. They rescued another person in an injured condition and shifted him to District Hospital Kishtwar, however, he too succumbed later in the hospital.

Police identified the deceased as Abid Hussain, son of Noor Husain and Musharraf, son of Muhammad Akbar, both residents of Kuchaal, Kishtwar.

Police said that after conducting post-mortem and other legal formalities, the bodies of both the deceased persons were handed over to families for last rites.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Chatroo, Kishtwar for further investigations.