2 die in Ramban accident

Ramban: Two persons died on the spot after an empty LPG cylinders-laden truck rolled into a deep gorge in Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday.

Police said the LPG cylinders-laden truck (JK03A 3243) travelling to Jammu from Srinagar rolled into several hundred feet deep gorge near Battery Cheshma on the highway, resulting in the on-spot death of two persons dead.

They said that after getting information about the accident, rescue teams of Police, QRT, and SDRF rushed to the spot.

Police said that the rescue teams after hectic efforts retrieved two unidentified bodies from the gorge and shifted them to the mortuary of District Hospital Ramban for identification.