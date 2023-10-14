2 die in Zojila accident

Ganderbal: Two persons died after a truck they were travelling in rolled into a deep gorge at Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Saturday.

An official said that the truck (JK02AH 7837) was on its way from Kargil to Sonamarg when it skidded off the road and rolled into a deep gorge near Mandir Mode on Zojila.

He said that soon after the incident, Police along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team carried a rescue operation during which two bodies were recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Shabir, son of Fakhruddin of Rajouri, and Raja Javaid, son of Raja Ghulam Akhter of Kupwara.