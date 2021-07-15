2 drown in Jhelum in Bandipora

Bandipora: An elderly man and a minor boy drowned in Jhelum river in two separate incidents in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.
According to officials, an 80-year-old Ghulam Mohammad Duntoo from Banger Mohalla in Hajin didn't return home after he left for regular ablution before prayers early this morning.
His clothes and torch, as per the family, were spotted at the river bank.
Soon after the searches, the body of the octogenarian was retrieved from the river, the officials said.
As the day proceeded, an 8-year-old boy from nearby Zoonipora Asham ventured out with his friends to take a bath in the Jhelum where he drowned.
The minor was identified as Sajad Shabir Sheikh.
The locals said as the water currents swept him away, the friends accompanying raised the alarm after which the SDRF and police arrived on the spot for a rescue mission. However, after strenuous efforts, the body of the boy could be retrieved from the river.
After medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the family. However, a pall of gloom descended on Zoonipora village as the body of the minor reached home for last rites.