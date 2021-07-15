2 drown in Jhelum in Bandipora

Bandipora: An elderly man and a minor boy drowned in Jhelum river in two separate incidents in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.

According to officials, an 80-year-old Ghulam Mohammad Duntoo from Banger Mohalla in Hajin didn't return home after he left for regular ablution before prayers early this morning.

His clothes and torch, as per the family, were spotted at the river bank.

Soon after the searches, the body of the octogenarian was retrieved from the river, the officials said.

As the day proceeded, an 8-year-old boy from nearby Zoonipora Asham ventured out with his friends to take a bath in the Jhelum where he drowned.