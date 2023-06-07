2 drug peddlers booked under PIT NDPS Act: Police

Srinagar: Two drug peddlers were booked under PIT NDPS Act in Kulgam while three drug peddlers and smugglers were arrested in Baramulla and Awantipora, Police said Wednesday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the notorious drug peddlers Khursheed Ahmad Bhat of Sopat Devsar, Kulgam and Abdul Rashid Dar of Nillow, Kulgam were booked under the PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order Nos DIVCOM-‘K’/69/2023 dated May 31, 2023, and DIVCOM-‘K’/70/2023 dated May 31, 2023. The booked drug peddlers have been detained and subsequently lodged at Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu.
The statement said that many cases were registered against these drug peddlers for their involvement in promoting drug trade by supplying drugs especially to local youth of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. It said that despite their involvement in many case FIRs, they did not mend their ways and were consistently involved in promoting drug abuse trade.
The statement said that in Baramulla, Police at a checkpoint established at Hanjiwera Pattan intercepted a vehicle (JK05C 0784) driven by Aijaz Ahmad Gojri alias Aijaz Mughal of Pattan.
It said that during search, 120 gm of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. “He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” the statement said. It said that Police at a checkpoint established at Mirgund Crossing arrested a drug smuggler identified as Tawseef Ahmad Ganie of Rambirgarh Srinagar.
The statement said that during search, 92 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession and he was shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.
It said that in Awantipora, Police arrested a drug peddler at Panzgam Hospital Crossing. The statement said that during search, 2.1 kg of contraband poppy straw-like substance was recovered from his possession. It said that he had been identified as Shahbaz Ahmad of Panzgam Awantipora and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.