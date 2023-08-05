2 earthquakes jolt J&K

Srinagar: Another earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening while an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted the region in the morning.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 9:31 pm on Saturday evening with an epicentre in Hindukush, Afghanistan.

The depth of the earthquake was 181 km and its coordinates were latitude 36.38 degrees north and longitude 70.77 degrees east.

Officials said no report of any casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere so far.

At 8:36 am on Saturday, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale with an epicentre in Pakistan region occurred.

Seismologically, Kashmir is situated in an earthquake-prone region. On October 8, 2005, over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) after an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir.