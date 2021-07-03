2 endangered Himalayan brown bears sighted in Dumail Baltal

Ganderbal: Two endangered Himalayan brown bears were sighted in Dumail area of Baltal near Amarnath cave shrine on Friday.

According to sources, a female brown bear along with a cub were sighted at Dumail area of Baltal near Amarnath cave shrine.

A wildlife official told Greater Kashmir that they expected that more animals were active in the area. “The population of brown bear is declining all over and sightings are rare elsewhere. But in Jammu and Kashmir these animals have been spotted in Hirpora (Shopian) and Poonch.

However, at all these places only a single animal or a female with one cub has been spotted,” he added.