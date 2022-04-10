2 foreign militants killed in Srinagar encounter

“Today’s encounter in Srinagar is one of the best example of how an investigation of terror-crime, in which we lost one CRPF personnel on 4/4/22, led to anti-terror encounter. A big #success to Srinagar Police: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” IGP said in another Tweet.

Talking to reporters at encounter spot, IGP Kashmir said that they were tracking both the Pakistanis – from LeT -- from that day (Maisuma attack) and the operation was launched today after tracing their location.

“Their killing is a huge success for the Police and CRPF,” he said. “I want to give a message that whoever attacks innocent police personnel, civilians or journalists or anyone, be it a Pakistani or a local terrorist, he will be neutralised.”

He said that two police and a CRPF jawan were injured in a grenade throw and both are in hospital and are stable. He said that the process of seizing properties will continue and this house will also be seized. “There is a decline in the number of terrorists, but police, Army and CRPF will work on declining it further,” he said.

“Our jawans who are deployed in lanes or localities are a soft target. Terrorists come with their pistols concealed and it is easy for them to attack. But, we are giving them a befitting reply.”