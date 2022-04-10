2 foreign militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar: Two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed and three security forces personnel injured in an anti-militant operation in Srinagar on Sunday, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.
IGP termed it as “one of the best operation carried out after investigations into a terror incident and said that whosoever attacks innocent people will be neutralized”.
The encounter broke out in Bhishembar Nagar area of Srinagar city on Sunday morning after Srinagar police and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area on inputs about the presence militants in the area. As the searches were started, hiding militants opened fire. In retaliatory firing one militant was killed.
“SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted on Sunday morning minutes after encounter broke.
Later after over two hours of gap police said one more militant was killed. “SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 1 more terrorist killed (total 2). Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in another Tweet.
In another tweet police quoted IGP Kashmir as saying that militants were involved in Maisuma attack in which a CRPF trooper was killed some days ago. “2 Pakistani terrorists who were involved in recent terror attack on CRPF Personnel, neutralised in Srinagar encounter. Arms and ammunition, other incriminating materials recovered: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” IGP said.
“Today’s encounter in Srinagar is one of the best example of how an investigation of terror-crime, in which we lost one CRPF personnel on 4/4/22, led to anti-terror encounter. A big #success to Srinagar Police: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” IGP said in another Tweet.
Talking to reporters at encounter spot, IGP Kashmir said that they were tracking both the Pakistanis – from LeT -- from that day (Maisuma attack) and the operation was launched today after tracing their location.
“Their killing is a huge success for the Police and CRPF,” he said. “I want to give a message that whoever attacks innocent police personnel, civilians or journalists or anyone, be it a Pakistani or a local terrorist, he will be neutralised.”
He said that two police and a CRPF jawan were injured in a grenade throw and both are in hospital and are stable. He said that the process of seizing properties will continue and this house will also be seized. “There is a decline in the number of terrorists, but police, Army and CRPF will work on declining it further,” he said.
“Our jawans who are deployed in lanes or localities are a soft target. Terrorists come with their pistols concealed and it is easy for them to attack. But, we are giving them a befitting reply.”
“At about 1050hrs, on specific input generated by Srinagar Police regarding presence of terrorists in Bhishembar Nagar area of Srinagar, a cordon and search operation was launched by Srinagar Police and Valley QAT CRPF in the said area,” police said.
During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards suspect spot, Police said: “The hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon search parties which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed. “
Keeping in view the tourist movement and huge rush in the area, Police and CRPF exercised maximum restraint and carried out operation in professional manner to avoid any civilian causality.
“During the course of evacuation of civilians, the trapped terrorist hurled a grenade resulting in minor splinter injuries to 03 Police/CRPF Jawans who were shifted to hospital for treatment of their injuries.”
“The operation was resumed and in the ensuing encounter, another hiding terrorist was killed and bodies of both the killed terrorists were recovered from the site of encounter,” Police said.
“Both the killed terrorists were Pakistani and identified as Mohammad Bhai @Abu Qasim, @Mir Shoaib @Mudassir and Abu Arsalan @Khalid @Aadil.”
As per police records, police said: “Both the killed terrorists were ‘A’ categorised and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Killed terrorist Muhammad Bhai was active since year 2019 while as Abu Arsalan was active since year 2021 in Central Kashmir.
Both the killed terrorist had a history of terror crime cases including pistol-borne attacks and grenade throwing incidents. They were also involved in an attack on CRPF personnel on 04/04/2022 in Maisuma area in which one CRPF Jawan attained martyrdom and another got injured. It is pertinent to mention that both the killed terrorists were carrying fake Adhaar cards to conceal their identity,” Police said.
“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.” Police said.
“IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint teams of Police and CRPF for conducting the operation in professional manner and neutralizing the wanted terrorists within shortest possible time,” police said. “IGP Kashmir also said that this operation is one of the best examples of how investigation of a terror crime case leads to an anti-terrorist operation and surely a big success for Srinagar Police. He also said that the terrorists involved in killing of civilian, police/SFs or any other terror crimes shall be tracked down and neutralized on priority.”