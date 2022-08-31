2 Ganderbal trekkers complete ‘Kashmir Great Lakes Trek’ in record 15 hrs 38 mins

Srinagar: Two local trekkers from the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district have achieved a rare feat by completing the ‘Kashmir Great Lakes Trek’ in a record time.
Aijaz Ahmed Raina and Javed Ahmad Khan, two local trekking guides from Ganderbal district set a record by completing the ‘Kashmir Great Lakes Trek’ in a record time of 15 hours and 38 minutes.
Both the trekkers were part of the Sky Marathon Trek-2022 initiated by Cliffhangers, an adventure travel operator company.
“Two of our trek leaders have completed ‘Kashmir Great Lakes Trek’ in a record time of 15 hours 38 minutes covering a distance of 62.6 km,” the adventure travel company said.
Cliffhangers India was preparing for this marathon trek for this season and the able trek leads Muhammad Ajaz and Javed Ahmad to finish the feat safely and successfully.
The duo started from the Cliffhangers base camp at Lashpathri, Sonamarg, and was received by Cliffhangers teams at Naranag.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, one of the trekkers Aijaz Ahmed Raina said that they were happy for achieving the feat.
“This is the most famous trek in Kashmir. The trek is usually completed in 6 to 7 days and is rated as moderate-difficult in terms of terrain and trail difficulty. However, we did it in 15 hours and 38 minutes which is a record time,” he said.
Raina said, a few years back, a trekking group from Nepal had completed the same ‘Kashmir Great Lakes Trek’ in about 18 hours.
“We started our journey at 4 am from Sonamarg and reached Naranag at 7:38 pm. We are very happy with the achievement and encouragement from the colleagues and adventure and trekking lovers,” he said.
Notably, the ‘Kashmir Great Lakes Trek’ commercially known as Sonamarg-Vishansar-Naranag Trek is an alpine Himalayan high-altitude trek in Kashmir.
The trek is an absolute treat and worth every effort as one gets to see the new alpine lakes, mountain peaks, passes, meadows, and glaciers almost every day.