2 Ganderbal trekkers complete ‘Kashmir Great Lakes Trek’ in record 15 hrs 38 mins

Srinagar: Two local trekkers from the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district have achieved a rare feat by completing the ‘Kashmir Great Lakes Trek’ in a record time.

Aijaz Ahmed Raina and Javed Ahmad Khan, two local trekking guides from Ganderbal district set a record by completing the ‘Kashmir Great Lakes Trek’ in a record time of 15 hours and 38 minutes.

Both the trekkers were part of the Sky Marathon Trek-2022 initiated by Cliffhangers, an adventure travel operator company.