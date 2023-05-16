2 Hizb terrorists involved in Mirwaiz Farooq’s assassination arrested after 33 years: Special DG CID R R Swain

"In April 1990, accused Abdullah Bangroo, Javed Ahmed Bhat alias Ajmal Khan and Muhammad Ayub Dar alias Ishfaq, who belongs to Hizbul Mujahideen, entered into a criminal conspiracy to eliminate Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq. The accused Bangroo, who was then heading Hizbul Mujahideen, instructed Javed Bhat and Ayub Dar to plan the elimination of Mirwaiz Farooq. Javed Bhat was then working as an Area Commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in the downtown area of Srinagar while Javed was working as a Group Commander in that very area. Later on, Abdul Rehman Shigan alias Inayat and Zahoor Ahmed alias Bilal also joined the conspiracy. It came out in the investigation that, in the second week of May 1990, under the instructions of Javed Bhat, Ayub Dar and Shigan visited the residence of Moulvi Farooq at Nigeen, Srinagar and requested financial help from him for their terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. Moulvi Farooq had agreed to help them and had asked them to meet after 2 to 3 days during the morning hours. Thereafter, the two accused surveyed the area as per their plan and informed the details to Javed Bhat. It was on May 21, 1990, that the three accused Ayub Dar, Shingan and Zahoor Ahmad armed with loaded pistols visited the `Mirwaiz Manzil' at Nigeen. The accused Javed Bhat had instructed the appellant that, out of the three accused persons, Zahoor would fire at Moulvi Farooq and the remaining two accused Ayub Dar and Shingan were to provide cover to Zahoor. As per the plan, they all reached the gate of Mirwaiz Manzil and met Maqbool Shah, the gatekeeper and informed him that they wanted to meet Moulvi Farooq. Shah then asked Gulam Qadir Sofi, the gardener, to take them to the Personal Assistant as he himself was going to the market. Accordingly, the gardener Sofi took the three to the Personal Assistant Saidur Rehman, who asked them about their names and one of them disclosed his fake name as Gulzar Farooq of Batamaloo. The Personal Assistant wrote the name on a slip of paper and sent the slip inside the room of Moulvi Farooq through the gardener Sofi. After some time, Moulvi Farooq called the three accused inside the office on which Zahoor entered the room of Moulvi Farooq and the remaining two accused including Javed Bhat took position in the PA's room. On entering the room of Moulvi Farooq, Zahoor fired several rounds at Moulvi Farooq from his pistol and immediately, accused Inayat also fired from his pistol in the air while coming out of PA's room, which hit the outside wall of the office. On hearing the sound of firing, the gardener came inside the office and tried to catch hold of Ishfaq, who was trying to escape. However, all the accused persons escaped giving a push to gardener Sofi. The accused Bilal also tried to run away but Sofi caught him. There was a scuffle between the two during which Bilal sustained an injury below his right eye. Later, after firing one round from his pistol, Bilal also managed to escape. The accused persons ran towards Kashmir University, who were followed by Sofi upto the main road and near the KU gate. The assailants ran towards Soura through the university compound and reached Chatargam in the afternoon of May 21, 1990. They then reported the killing of Moulvi Farooq to Abdullah Bangroo. All three accused persons were directed by Bangroo to go underground for some time. During trial running for several years, it could be established that the terrorist who pulled the trigger on Mirwaiz Farooq on the fateful day on the directions of then HM commander Bangroo was Zahoor Bhat who ironically succeeded in evading arrest by going into hiding."