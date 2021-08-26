2 HM militants arrested in Kishtwar; arms, ammunition recovered

Kishtwar: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit in Kishtwar district.

Later, the police on their disclosure also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition. ADGP Mukesh Singh, through his official Twitter handle tweeted, “Two terrorists identified as Ashfaq Qayoom and Tousif Giri, both residents of Kishtwar were arrested in joint search operation from the forest area of Naid Gam Chatroo. Pistol with magazine and rounds, grenade, AK 47 magazine, wireless sets and letter Pad of HM outfit were recovered.”

“The duo was in close contact of the terrorists of HM outfit from Anantnag Kashmir & providing information with regard to the security forces to the terrorists & hatching conspiracy to carry out terror acts. Further investigation of the case is going on,” ADGP added.

In this connection, a case FIR No 53/2021 U/Sec 13, 18-B UAPA dated August 24, 2021 was registered at Police Station Chhatroo.

Police officials earlier informed that a joint search operation was launched on specific information by the teams of Kishtwar police, 11RR of army and CRPF 52Bn in the forest area of Naid Gam Chhatroo during the intervening night of August 25 and 26 and both were arrested.

“After sustained interrogation they disclosed that they had kept some arms and ammunition in the forest area of Pingnal Chhatroo. On their disclosure today, the hideout was busted,” they added.