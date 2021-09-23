2 IAS officers among 4 transferred

Jammu: The J&K government on Thursday, in a minor administrative re-jig, transferred and posted four officers, including 2 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers while one Indian Forest Service (IFOS) officer was assigned an additional charge.

The transfers were ordered and the charge was assigned with an immediate effect, through three different orders.

As per GAD order, Doifode Sagar Dattatray, IAS (AGMUT:2014), Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, has been transferred and posted as Director, Animal Husbandry, Jammu, relieving Krishan Lal, JKAS, Director, Sheep Husbandry, Jammu of the additional charge of the post, with immediate effect.

Further, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, will hold the charge of the post of

Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.