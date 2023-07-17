2 IEDs recovered from Kupwara forests: Police

Kupwara: The Army in a joint operation with Police recovered two IEDs from Wadhpora near Srinagar-Kupwara highway in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, Police said on Monday.

“Based on information from a reliable source, Army and Police launched a search operation in Wadipora forests, resulting in the recovery of two sophisticated IEDs of approximately 5 kg and 7 kg concealed in the jungle area," a Police official said.

He said that the Army’s highly trained explosive detection team equipped with explosive detectors and a dog squad carried out the identification of IEDs.

“The bomb disposal team executed a controlled detonation of IEDs, with no loss to life and property. The prompt action by the joint team of security forces averted a major incident in the area," he said.

Later, the forces again launched a thorough search operation in Wadhpora forests to trace out more possible IEDs or hiding terrorists.