2 injured in oxygen plant explosion in Baramulla

While holding officials of the mechanical department of the oxygen plant responsible, the technicians working at the plant said that they have communicated to the officials about some snag in the oxygen plant panel. However, despite the passing of ten days, the officials did not change the panel with the result that triggered this incident.

“Had authorities changed the panel, the incident would not have happened. The officials of the oxygen plant should be made accountable for the incident,” said one of the technicians.