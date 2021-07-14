2 injured in Srinagar-Leh highway mishap

Ganderbal: Two women sustained injuries in a road mishap on Srinagar-Leh highway near Hariganiwan area of Ganderbal district on Wednesday. Reports said that a truck bearing registration number JK11D-5994 and a Swift car bearing registration number JK10A-5111 collided with each other near the Hariganiwan area.

This resulted in the injuries to two women travelling in the car. They were identified as Nisa Khatoon and Sama Khatoon—both residents of Leh.

An official said that the injured were rushed to SDH Kangan for treatment. They were later referred to SKIMS for advanced treatment. Police registered a case in this connection.