2 injured, traffic movement hampered as heavy rains lash Kashmir

Srinagar: Two persons were injured Wednesday afternoon when a tree fell on a load carrier in the Bemina area of Srinagar as a fresh spell of rains hampered the movement of traffic and caused massive water logging in Srinagar areas.

A poplar tree fell on a load carrier (JK13B-5083), leaving two persons injured.

“As the incident occurred, locals and commuters got the injured out and took them to a hospital amid rains,” locals said.

The falling of trees due to rains hampered the movement of traffic on the busy Bemina road near Government Degree College, Bemina.