2 injured, traffic movement hampered as heavy rains lash Kashmir

Srinagar: Two persons were injured Wednesday afternoon when a tree fell on a load carrier in the Bemina area of Srinagar as a fresh spell of rains hampered the movement of traffic and caused massive water logging in Srinagar areas.
A poplar tree fell on a load carrier (JK13B-5083), leaving two persons injured.
“As the incident occurred, locals and commuters got the injured out and took them to a hospital amid rains,” locals said.
The falling of trees due to rains hampered the movement of traffic on the busy Bemina road near Government Degree College, Bemina.
Locals aid that water logging again affected the normal life across Srinagar.
They said that Lal Chowk and areas adjacent to the city were waterlogged in no time amid the afternoon rain spell.
Greater Kashmir received complaints from various areas of Srinagar uptown including Batamaloo, Natipora, Bemina, HMT, Shalteng, Parimpora, and Zainakot about water logging.
“Our residential colony was waterlogged in no time. We appeal to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) authorities and other concerned departments to fix the issue of water logging in our area,” said Faiq Farooq from Ghalibabad Shalteng.
Due to heavy rain, the roads in the downtown area including Khanyar, Nowhatta, and Rainawari, were waterlogged.
The commuters said that the water logging on roads hampered the movement of traffic at many places.
Locals said that at Khanyar Chowk, rainwater seeped into shops and residential areas.
“Not having a proper drainage system causes water logging in our area,” said Altaf Ahmad of Khanyar.