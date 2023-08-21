2 Inspection committees constituted for implementation of NGT order

Jammu: J&K government Monday constituted two separate inspection committees for Kashmir and Jammu divisions for implementation of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order.
These committees will conduct periodic inspections at least thrice for each lease as per directions of the NGT order dated February 2, 2021, which was passed in original application No 360/2015 (with other connected matter) titled National Green Tribunal Bar Association versus Virendra Singh.
These panels will prepare inspection reports for hoisting on the website of J&K Environment Impact Assessment Authority (JKEIAA) to be acted upon by all implementing agencies.
For Jammu divisions, the committee will have Lal Chand chairman, JKEIAA; Engineer B B Sharma and Prof Anil Kumar Raina, both Members, J&K Expert Appraisal Committee (JKEAC); Regional Director JKPCC, Jammu and Regional Officer, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), IRO, Jammu as members.
For Kashmir division, the committee will comprise Engineer Nazir Ahmad; Irfan Yasin and M A Tak, all Members JKEIAA; Regional Director, JKPCC, Kashmir and Regional Officer, MoEF&CC, IRO, Jammu as members.