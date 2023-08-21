2 Inspection committees constituted for implementation of NGT order

Jammu: J&K government Monday constituted two separate inspection committees for Kashmir and Jammu divisions for implementation of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order.

These committees will conduct periodic inspections at least thrice for each lease as per directions of the NGT order dated February 2, 2021, which was passed in original application No 360/2015 (with other connected matter) titled National Green Tribunal Bar Association versus Virendra Singh.

These panels will prepare inspection reports for hoisting on the website of J&K Environment Impact Assessment Authority (JKEIAA) to be acted upon by all implementing agencies.