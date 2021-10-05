2 IPS officers sent on central deputation

Earlier, Kabra relieved Amit Kumar DIG, CKR, Srinagar and Rahul Malik, AIG(Tech) PHQ, whose names were already approved for central deputation and transferred and posted Sunil Gupta, Sujit Kumar and Udaybhaskar Billa as DIGs.

As per order, Rajinder Gupta AIG(P&T)PHQ, will hold the charge of the post of AIG(Tech) PHQ, till further orders, which would be in addition to his own duties.

Amit Kumar has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General in National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation for a period of 5 years and Rahul Malik is proceeding on deputation as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs under Central Staffing Scheme for a period of 4 years.

“Consequent upon the approval of the competent authority to the appointment of Amit Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:2006), DIG, CKR, Srinagar, as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in National Investigation Agency (NIA), on deputation basis, for a period of 5 years w.e.f. the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment,” Kabra ordered, while referring to Office Memorandum F No 121016/03/2020.IPS-III dated September 28, 2021 of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The relieving order related to Rahl Malik, referring to Letter No. 14046/05/202l.UTS-I dated September 29,2021 of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, read as: “Consequent upon the approval of the competent authority to the appointment of Rahul Malik, IPS (AGMUT:2009), AIG(Tech) PHQ, as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs under Central Staffing Scheme on deputation basis, for a period of 4 years w.e.f. the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment.”

Besides through a separate order, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra also accorded sanction to the deputation of Sgct Rajinder Singh No. EXJ155981 to National Investigation Agency (NIA), Hqrs, New Delhi, for a period of three years, on the standard terms and conditions of deputation contained in Schedule (XVIII) of J&K Civil Service Regulations.